Pakistan Test opener Azan Awais has said the national side united under captain Babar Azam for the two-match Test series against the West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

Awais vows to play according to match situation

Awais said the training camp had helped him learn a great deal. He said he would try to play according to the conditions and the match situation.

He said the team's goal was to win the Test series in the West Indies and England.

Awais said Babar Azam remained the team's captain and that the squad was fully united behind him.

In separate remarks, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the national side had prepared well for the series against the West Indies.

Pakistan will begin its first Test of the West Indies tour. The match against the hosts is due to start at 7pm Pakistan time (Saturday).

Babar said the team would try to meet the expectations placed upon it during the series.

He also expressed regret over the injury to Abdullah Fazal.

Abdullah Fazal suffered a back injury during training. Following an MRI scan, the medical panel advised him to take rest.