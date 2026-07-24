Pakistan's football exports witnessed a significant decline in June, with export earnings falling by nearly 39% year-on-year, according to official documents.

Despite the monthly setback, the country's football exports posted overall growth during the fiscal year 2025-26.

Official documents show that Pakistan exported footballs worth $13.238 million in June. This marks a 38.90% decline compared with June last year, when football exports exceeded $21.7 million.

Exports also fall compared with May

The decline was also evident on a month-on-month basis.

According to official figures, football exports dropped 38.54% in June compared with May, when export earnings stood at more than $21.5 million.

The sharp monthly decrease reflects a significant slowdown in football export performance during June.

Overall exports rise in FY2025-26

Despite the steep decline recorded in June, Pakistan's football export sector showed positive performance over the full fiscal year.

Official documents reveal that football exports increased by 11.72% during FY2025-26, indicating overall growth despite fluctuations in monthly export figures.

During the fiscal year, Pakistan exported footballs worth a total of $256.7 million.

The latest figures highlight a mixed picture for Pakistan's football industry, with strong annual fiscal-year performance contrasted by a notable slowdown in June.

The data suggests that while exports grew overall during FY2025-26, maintaining momentum in monthly shipments remains a challenge for the country's sports goods sector.