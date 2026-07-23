Pakistan will tour England next year for a five-match One-Day International (ODI) series, with the two cricketing nations set to face off from May 15 to May 26 in an important build-up to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.

The series marks Pakistan's return to England for an ODI tour after four years and is expected to play a key role in both teams' World Cup preparations.

The Pakistan-England ODI series will begin on May 15, with the opening match scheduled to be played in Southampton.

The five-match contest will continue until May 26, giving both sides valuable match practice against high-quality opposition ahead of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

World Cup preparation for both teams

The upcoming ODI series is being viewed as a major opportunity for Pakistan and England to fine-tune their squads, combinations and strategies before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.

With both teams aiming to build momentum, the matches are expected to provide players with valuable international experience in competitive conditions.

Pakistan currently sits fifth in the ICC men's ODI team rankings, while England is ranked seventh.

The series will offer both sides an opportunity to strengthen their performances and improve their preparations as the race toward the 2027 World Cup gathers pace.

Pakistan returns to England after 2021

Pakistan last toured England for an ODI series in 2021, when the two teams played a three-match series.

The upcoming five-match assignment will be Pakistan's first ODI tour of England since then and one of the most significant bilateral series in the lead-up to the next 50-over World Cup.