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US congressmen praise Pakistan's role in regional diplomacyPM urges PML-N leaders to exercise caution in public statementsWest Indies bat first in opening Test against PakistanPBF urges PM Shehbaz to review daily petroleum pricing modelSaudi air defences shoot down missiles aimed at Yanbu oil facilitiesRoot likely to return as England Test captain after Stokes' retirementWho will be allowed tinted windows in Pakistan? Rules changedCockroach Janta Party ends nationwide NEET protest after talks with govtAzan Awais says Pakistan team united under Babar AzamBabar backs Pakistan to meet fans' expectations in Caribbean

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Saudi air defences shoot down missiles aimed at Yanbu oil facilities | SAMAA TV