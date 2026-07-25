Saudi Arabia's air defence systems intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting oil refineries in the western city of Yanbu on Saturday, according to Greek security sources, amid escalating regional tensions following fresh US air strikes on Iran.

The missiles were reportedly launched from Yemen, while a drone targeting the same region was also shot down later in the day.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Saudi civil defence issued emergency warnings for Yanbu before later announcing that the threat had passed. A separate alert was also issued for the southern port city of Jizan, near the Yemeni border.

According to the sources, the interceptions were carried out by a US-made Patriot air defence system operated by Greek military personnel, deployed in Saudi Arabia since 2021 to help protect the kingdom's critical energy infrastructure.

Trump warns Iran and Houthis





The attempted strike came a day after US President Donald Trump warned Iran and Yemen's Houthi movement of "major military punishment" following attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.

Trump said the United States remained prepared for further military action.

"We're locked and loaded. We're ready to go," he told reporters at the White House.

The US president said Washington was still pursuing diplomatic efforts but stressed that military options remained on the table.

"There's a military exit... or there's a smarter strategy that you make a deal," Trump said.

Regional tensions rise





The Houthis, who control large parts of northern and western Yemen, have declared a naval blockade targeting Saudi Arabia, while the kingdom has redirected millions of barrels of oil daily through the Red Sea to reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz.

A Saudi-led coalition has also carried out strikes against Houthi military positions in recent days after attacks on Saudi oil tankers.

Meanwhile, the United States has continued air strikes on Iranian targets following Tehran's disruption of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has responded by launching attacks on US military assets across the region and has vowed to continue defending its strategic interests.

Pakistan explores diplomatic efforts





Sources familiar with the matter said Pakistan is exploring ways to revive stalled US-Iran negotiations, following diplomatic initiatives led by China.

Exploratory discussions reportedly took place during Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni's visit to Islamabad this week.

The renewed diplomatic push comes as concerns grow over the impact of the conflict on global energy supplies.

The escalating violence around the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea has already disrupted shipping routes, with many vessels forced to take longer routes around Africa, adding weeks to delivery times.