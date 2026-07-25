England veteran batter Joe Root is likely to be appointed England's Test captain once again.

Root could remain captain until Ashes series

According to the British media reports, Root could be named captain after Ben Stokes retirement. He is expected to take charge from the Test series against Pakistan.

The report said Root could remain England's Test captain until next year's Ashes series.

Meanwhile, Marcus Trescothick is expected to be appointed England's interim Test head coach. He could take charge of the team during the Test series against Pakistan.

It is pertinent to note that Joe Root has compiled over 14,114 runs in 166 Tests with the highest score of 262 against Pakistan.