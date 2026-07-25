The West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the opening Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday.

West Indies captain Roston Chase said he wanted to make the most of the good batting conditions before the pitch began to deteriorate. He added that his spinners could then take advantage of the surface later in the match.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said his side also wanted to bat first. He said his bowlers would now look to make use of the moisture in the pitch.

West Indies:

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (captain), Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales.

Pakistan:

Azan Awais, Imam ul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 6 Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Abbas