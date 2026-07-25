Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged on Saturday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders to exercise caution in their public statements.

The sources divulged that the prime minister held a meeting with PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, during which recent political developments and party affairs were discussed, sources said.

Rafique briefed the prime minister on the recent political matters and party issues. The meeting also included discussion on concerns raised by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over Saad Rafique's recent remarks about Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Rafique also presented his explanation to the prime minister regarding his recent statement about Bhutto

The meeting included consultation on the party's future political strategy and organisational matters. The sources added that the internal party affairs, the national political situation and contacts with allied parties also came under discussion.

The PML-N leadership agreed to continue consultation in the national interest and to maintain efforts for political stability, sources said.

Saad Rafique also briefed the prime minister on the latest position of the Azad Kashmir election campaign, according to sources.

Sources said the prime minister reviewed the first phase of the campaign and expressed satisfaction with its progress. Important decisions were also taken for the second phase of the campaign.

PM says PML-N believes in performance

The party also agreed on a strategy to make the second phase of the campaign more effective. The schedule for future public meetings, public outreach activities and visits by the central leadership also came under discussion, sources said.

PM Shehbaz said the PML-N believes in performance rather than allegations. He said the country's problems can be addressed through national unity and by moving forward together.