The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review the daily petroleum pricing model and provide relief to the people affected by rising inflation.

The appeal was made in a letter sent to the prime minister by PBF President Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman. He said the government should immediately review the daily petroleum pricing system, as the new formula has created uncertainty for both the business community and the public. He added that it has also led to arbitrary increases in the prices of everyday goods.

He said that petrol had become Rs24 per litre more expensive and diesel Rs60 per litre more expensive within five days.

Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman said the government's duty during difficult times is to provide relief to the public rather than place additional financial burdens on them. He said the government's actions were not helping to support the economy.

He urged PM Shehbaz to intervene and support both the public and the business community.

The PBF also called for the petroleum levy to be fixed at the equivalent of the 18% general sales tax per litre. It further urged the government to reduce the per-litre margins of oil marketing companies and petroleum dealers.