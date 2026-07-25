Pakistan will begin their Test series against the West Indies today as captain Babar Azam said the team will try to meet the expectations of the fans.

Pakistan will face the hosts in the first Test, which is due to start at 7pm in Tarouba. Babar said the team had made good preparations for the series and would work hard to live up to the expectations of supporters.

Medical panel advises Fazl to take rest

He also expressed disappointment over the injury to Abdullah Fazal. Fazal suffered a back injury during a training session.

It is pertinent to note that following an MRI scan, the medical panel advised him to take rest.