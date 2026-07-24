West Indies head coach Daren Sammy is targeting a strong performance against Pakistan as his side prepares for a two-match Test series in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27.

The series follows a challenging start to Sammy's tenure, during which West Indies faced Australia, India and New Zealand before registering a 1-0 home series victory over Sri Lanka.

Speaking ahead of the opening Test, Sammy said the team was beginning to show signs of progress after months of rebuilding.

"Everything is a process. When I took on this job, the first three Test series we had were against Australia, India and New Zealand. Those were really challenging," Sammy said.

He added that the difficult fixtures had given players valuable opportunities to develop as a unit.

West Indies' recent success against Sri Lanka has boosted confidence, but Sammy stressed that the team's focus remains on long-term improvement rather than short-term results.

"We could see some light coming through, especially with the Sri Lanka series. Now we have Pakistan," he said.

Sammy also said the series would be dedicated to the memory of legendary all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers, who recently passed away.

"Throughout this series, we'll be playing, trying to honour his legacy and trying to put in performances that he would be proud of," he said.

The opening Test will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy from July 25 to 29, marking the venue's first-ever men's Test match. The second Test is scheduled for August 2 to 6 at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Pakistan last toured the Caribbean for a Test series in 2021, when the two teams shared the two-match series 1-1.

West Indies will be captained by Roston Chase, with Jomel Warrican serving as vice-captain.

West Indies squad

Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Joshua Bishop, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Kirk McKenzie, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales.