OpenAI has launched Health in ChatGPT for eligible users in the United States, allowing the AI chatbot to connect with Apple Health and supported medical records to provide more personalised health-related assistance.

The feature is available to logged-in US users aged 18 and older on the web and iOS across Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans. It can be accessed through the Health section in the ChatGPT sidebar.

According to OpenAI, users can securely connect health information such as medications, laboratory results, recent medical visits, sleep data and physical activity. ChatGPT can then use that information to compare test results over time, summarise changes since previous appointments and relate health data to daily routines.

The company stressed that the feature is designed to assist users and reduce repetitive data entry rather than replace professional medical advice.

OpenAI said more than 300 million people use ChatGPT for health-related questions every week, prompting the company to integrate health information directly into everyday conversations instead of keeping it within a separate health-only experience.

New AI models for health conversations





OpenAI said GPT-5.5 Instant, available on the Free plan, has been improved to better identify situations requiring urgent medical attention, explain uncertainty more clearly and simplify complex medical information.

Paid subscribers will also have access to GPT-5.6 Sol, which the company described as its most advanced health-focused model with stronger reasoning capabilities for complex medical questions.

The company said it worked with hundreds of physicians to evaluate the models for medical accuracy, safety, communication, completeness and appropriate escalation of serious health concerns.

Privacy protections





OpenAI said connected Apple Health data, medical records and conversations using that information will not be used to train AI models or for advertising purposes.

The company added that health information receives additional encryption and remains separate from regular ChatGPT conversations.

Users must grant permission before ChatGPT accesses their health information. They can disconnect their health accounts at any time, after which the connected data will be deleted from OpenAI's systems within 30 days, although existing conversation history will remain unless manually deleted.

OpenAI also said memories are not automatically created from connected health records, and users can disable memory or use Temporary Chat for added privacy.

The feature currently supports Apple Health, selected US hospital systems, One Medical and Function Health. OpenAI has not announced when Health in ChatGPT will become available outside the United States or on Android devices.