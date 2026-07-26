Researchers at Imperial College London have warned of a worrying rise in type 2 diabetes among women aged 20 to 29 in England, with increasing obesity after the COVID-19 pandemic identified as a major contributing factor.

The findings are based on an analysis of National Health Service (NHS) data collected between 2011 and 2024, which showed that while diabetes rates among older adults have remained stable or declined slightly, cases are rising rapidly among people under 40—particularly young women.

Health experts warn that type 2 diabetes is a serious condition that significantly increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and other life-threatening complications.

According to the charity Diabetes UK, the disease is more aggressive when it develops at a younger age, leading to faster organ damage and a higher risk of premature death.

Early diagnosis is critical





Experts stressed that identifying people at risk as early as possible is essential to prevent long-term complications.

Type 2 diabetes can often be managed—and in some cases reversed—through healthy eating, weight management and regular physical activity, without medication.

Researchers also noted that newer GLP-1 weight-loss medications and injections may help reduce body weight and lower the risk of developing the disease.

Millions affected

Around 6 million people in the UK are living with diabetes, with 90% diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Although the disease mainly affects older adults, approximately 12,000 people under the age of 30 are currently living with type 2 diabetes, many of them young women.

Symptoms to watch for





Common symptoms of type 2 diabetes include:

Persistent fatigue

Frequent urination

Excessive thirst

Anyone experiencing these symptoms is advised to seek medical evaluation.

Obesity driving the trend





Researchers found that Body Mass Index (BMI) has increased more rapidly among younger adults than older age groups, suggesting obesity is a key factor behind the rise in diabetes cases.

Separate NHS data show that one in three people in England has been living with obesity since the pandemic.

Between 2019 and 2025, obesity rates increased by:

16% among people aged 20 to 29

Nearly 20% among those aged 30 to 39

Lead researcher Dr. Shivani Misra said severe obesity at a young age is pushing more people towards type 2 diabetes and lowering the average age at diagnosis.

"The consequences of developing diabetes early in life are particularly serious, making this trend deeply concerning," she said.

Dr. Misra added that type 2 diabetes was once thought to disproportionately affect ethnic minority communities, but new evidence shows cases are also increasing among white populations, highlighting the disease as a growing public health challenge.

Further prevention efforts





Diabetes UK also called for improved follow-up care for women who develop gestational diabetes during pregnancy, as they face a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.

Researchers added that some studies have suggested a possible link between COVID-19 infection and an increased risk of diabetes, although more evidence is needed to confirm the association.