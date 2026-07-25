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Security forces kill four terrorists in South Waziristan operationIndia win first T20I series under Iyer after European setbacksNaqvi, Bugti agree to strengthen anti-terrorism force, Balochistan policeShaheen Afridi denies reports of leaving LPLUS congressmen praise Pakistan's role in regional diplomacyPM urges PML-N leaders to exercise caution in public statementsWest Indies bat first in opening Test against PakistanPBF urges PM Shehbaz to review daily petroleum pricing modelSaudi air defences shoot down missiles aimed at Yanbu oil facilitiesRoot likely to return as England Test captain after Stokes' retirement

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Security forces kill four terrorists in South Waziristan operation | SAMAA TV