The security forces have foiled a terrorist attack in South Waziristan, killing four terrorists, including a suicide bomber.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an explosives-laden vehicle was destroyed outside a security check post. The terrorists attempted to breach the security barrier using the vehicle packed with explosives, but the security forces targeted and destroyed it before it reached the post.

Three more terrorists were killed during a clearance operation. No security personnel were killed or injured during the operation.

A search and sanitisation operation is continuing in the area to locate any other possible terrorists.