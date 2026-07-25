US Congress members Ryan Zinke and Michael Baumgartner have praised Pakistan's the efforts in mediation and diplomacy.

Pakistan credited with US-Iran contacts

They said Pakistan played an important role in helping improve communication between the United States and Iran, adding that Pakistan became part of the Board of Peace working for peace in Gaza.

The congressmen have termed the Pakistan's role in diplomacy and conflict mediation as positive and constructive.

They said President Donald Trump, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and the prime minister share good relations.

The US lawmakers made these remarks during their visit to Lok Virsa Museum and the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad.





