Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has firmly denied reports that he has left the Lanka Premier League and returned home.

Afridi says he was upset over Royals' error

The sources divulged on Saturday that Afridi said he was only upset over a mistake made by the Kandy Royals management and that there was no decision to leave the tournament. The Royals did not include Afridi's name as an impact player.

The mistake was made by the Royals analyst while preparing the final playing XI sheet. Afridi said the Kandy Royals management and the LPL's management apologised for the error.

"I am not returning home. I will continue to play in the league," Afridi said.