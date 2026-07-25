Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti agreed on Saturday to improve the professional capacity of the anti-terrorism force and police in Balochistan.

The decision came during a meeting on the law and order situation in the province, jointly chaired by Naqvi and Bugti. The chief minister briefed the meeting on the security situation, ongoing measures and the government's future strategy.

Both of the leaders have agreed to speed up progress on the decisions aimed at strengthening the Balochistan police.

CM Bugti said work to maintain peace and accelerate development projects would continue at the same time. He said peace, development and prosperity were closely linked, adding that the provincial government was restoring the confidence of young people by providing equal opportunities. He added that education, skills training and employment remained the government's top priorities.

CM Bugti vows no mercy for terrorists

The chief minister said no space would be left for terrorists and that the writ of the state would be maintained at all costs. He said the government would not come under any pressure in the fight against terrorism and would remain one step ahead on every front.

Naqvi pledges closer coordination to maintain peace in Balochistan

Meanwhile, Naqvi said the federal and Balochistan governments were working together to maintain peace across the province.

He said better intelligence and a coordinated strategy were essential in the fight against terrorism. He also said the experience of former police chiefs should be used while preparing the security strategy.

The interior minister said immediate and effective implementation of the security master plan was the need of the hour.

Naqvi said the federal government would continue to provide every possible support for lasting peace in Balochistan.

The Ministry of Interior also assured the provincial government of full cooperation in providing the resources required to strengthen security arrangements.