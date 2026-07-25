Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud have exchanged views on the latest regional developments and reaffirmed the close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

During a telephonic conversation, both sides have stressed the importance of continued diplomatic engagement and expressed a shared commitment to promote the constructive cooperation, peace and stability in the region.

Earlier today, Dar had returned to Islamabad after completing productive visits to Manila, the Philippines, for the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting, and Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyz Republic, for the 25th SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting.

During the visits, he held bilateral meetings and participated in discussions on key regional and global issues.