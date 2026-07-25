The government decided on Saturday to retain the prices of petrol and diesel for the next two days after increasing petroleum product prices for the third consecutive time on Friday.

Petrol will remain at Rs335.18 per litre, while high-speed diesel will continue to cost Rs383.46 per litre for July 26 and July 27.

The Petroleum Division issued a notification in Islamabad regarding the petroleum prices.

Earlier on Friday, the government had increased petroleum product prices under the daily pricing mechanism. The price of petrol was raised by Rs3.66 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) increased by Rs4.80 per litre.

According to the notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and the Petroleum Division, the new price of petrol was fixed at Rs335.18 per litre, while high-speed diesel was set at Rs383.46 per litre.





