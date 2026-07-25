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Govt retains petrol, diesel prices for next 2 daysIndia releases water from Bhakra DamPakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to regional stabilitySecurity forces kill four terrorists in South Waziristan operationIndia win first T20I series under Iyer after European setbacksNaqvi, Bugti agree to strengthen anti-terrorism force, Balochistan policeShaheen Afridi denies reports of leaving LPLUS congressmen praise Pakistan's role in regional diplomacyPM urges PML-N leaders to exercise caution in public statementsWest Indies bat first in opening Test against Pakistan

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India releases water from Bhakra Dam | SAMAA TV