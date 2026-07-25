India has turned water into a weapon once again, releasing water from the Bhakra Dam after Salal Dam, causing concerns of more flooding.

The next 24 hours have been declared important as the risk of flooding in the River Sutlej remains high. Several areas, including Kasur and Okara, may be affected.

The water flow in the River Chenab has also increased. Medium to high-level flooding is expected at Head Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad, while Head Balloki and Sadhnai are also facing flood conditions. Low-level flooding is expected at Mangla and Trimmu.

The water flow at Head Panjnad has increased from 17,000 cusecs to 80,000 cusecs and may reach 140,000 cusecs within a few hours.

In Jhang, floodwaters have entered nearby settlements, while several villages in Chiniot have been submerged. Damage from the Dhek drain continues in Pasrur, where a breach has affected agricultural land.

In the low-lying Samra Nashib area of Layyah, soil erosion along the River Indus has intensified, putting nearby areas at risk.





