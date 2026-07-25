An Indian influencer has shared the results of replacing her regular lunch with a nutrient-rich salad every day for two months, saying the habit helped reduce cravings, improve energy levels and support a healthier lifestyle.

The influencer, who said she has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and experiences hormonal imbalances, explained that her goal was not rapid weight loss but creating a sustainable long-term eating habit.

According to her, the daily salad included more than leafy greens. She combined ingredients such as sprouted mung beans, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, carrots, capsicum, quinoa, chickpeas, avocado, barley, pomegranate seeds and raw mango.

For flavour, she used salt, pepper, lemon juice or vinegar, while grilled cheese or soy was added as a source of protein.

She admitted that eating similar salads every day became repetitive after about 20 days. To keep the routine enjoyable, she started experimenting with different ingredients and flavours.

The influencer said she could not confidently measure weight loss because PCOS often causes fluctuations, but she noticed a significant reduction in appetite and food cravings.

She also reported feeling full for longer periods, experiencing less afternoon sluggishness and having higher energy levels throughout the day.

According to her, the gradual lifestyle changes also resulted in a better fit of her clothes and made her feel healthier overall.

She added that consistently making healthier food choices increased her confidence, which became the biggest motivation to continue the routine.

Despite the changes, the influencer said she still enjoys foods such as pizza, roti, vegetables and raita in moderation and no longer views them as "cheat meals."

She emphasised that maintaining balance, rather than following restrictive diets, is the key to a sustainable healthy lifestyle.