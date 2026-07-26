Emma Watson has emerged as the leading fan favourite to play the next Bond girl as speculation over the cast of the upcoming James Bond film continues.

Although producers have yet to announce who will succeed Daniel Craig as the next 007 or reveal the film's cast, online discussions have intensified following Amazon MGM Studios' takeover of the iconic spy franchise.

Watson, best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, has become a popular choice among fans, with many praising her intelligence, screen presence and ability to portray a strong female lead.

Many social media users have argued that Watson would bring a modern dynamic to the franchise, portraying a character who stands as an equal to James Bond rather than fitting the traditional Bond girl role.

Before Watson's name gained momentum, reports had suggested that Sydney Sweeney was among the frontrunners for the role, while her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi has also been linked with speculation surrounding the next James Bond.

However, neither the Bond actor nor the Bond girl has been officially cast.

The next James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for directing the Dune films. The movie is currently expected to be released in 2028.