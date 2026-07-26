Apple is preparing to roll out a major redesign of its Messages app with iOS 27, introducing a range of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features designed to make conversations smarter and more efficient.

The update, powered by Apple Intelligence and an upgraded version of Siri, is expected to be released publicly in September 2026 alongside Apple's next-generation iPhone lineup. Beta versions are already available through Apple's Beta Software Program.

One of the biggest additions is AI-generated previews for lengthy conversations, allowing users to quickly understand the content of long message threads without opening every message.

The update will also allow Siri to draft messages that match a user's writing style by analysing previous conversations with specific contacts.

Smart one-tap suggestions





Apple is also introducing intelligent one-tap actions based on message content. Users will be able to:

Add events directly to Calendar

Create notes from messages

Call contacts mentioned in conversations

Compose emails through the Mail app

Save shared photos

Capture and send photos instantly

These suggestions will appear below relevant messages or above the keyboard while typing.

Better messaging with Android users





Apple is also improving communication between iPhone and Android users by adopting the RCS 2.7 messaging standard.

The upgrade adds several features previously limited to iMessage, including inline replies, emoji reactions, message editing and deletion, as well as support for sending and receiving digital drawings.

The move aims to narrow the feature gap between iPhone and Android messaging.

New drawing tools





iOS 27 also introduces a dedicated Drawing feature that lets users create sketches before sending them through Messages.

The tool supports markers, highlighters, geometric shapes, stickers, signatures and text.

Apple has also redesigned the sending progress bar, placing it directly beneath outgoing photos, messages and voice notes for easier tracking.

Users who do not use voice dictation will now have the option to disable the microphone button in the Messages text field through the Settings app.

Apple first unveiled iOS 27 during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), with the full public release expected in September.