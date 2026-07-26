A major cyberattack targeting one of Apple's manufacturing partners in India has triggered fresh concerns over the country's ability to replace China as the tech giant's primary manufacturing hub.

The incident, described by industry observers as Apple's biggest data leak linked to its Indian operations, has reignited debate over whether India can match China's manufacturing capabilities, supply chain maturity and cybersecurity standards.

Apple has been steadily expanding production in India as part of its strategy to diversify manufacturing beyond China amid geopolitical tensions and global supply chain disruptions.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has repeatedly described India as one of Apple's fastest-growing and most important markets.

"We are, in essence, taking what we learned in China years ago and how we scale to China and bringing that to bear," Cook told investors in February 2023, shortly before Apple opened its first retail stores in India.

Since then, Apple has significantly expanded iPhone production through manufacturing partners in India, making the country a critical part of its global supply chain.

However, the latest cyberattack has exposed vulnerabilities in India's manufacturing ecosystem, prompting industry experts to question whether the country is fully prepared to rival China's highly developed production network.

Analysts say China continues to enjoy several advantages, including well-established supply chains, experienced manufacturing partners, advanced industrial infrastructure and a deep pool of skilled workers.

While India offers lower labour costs and strong government incentives to attract global manufacturers, experts believe the country still faces challenges in cybersecurity, logistics, supplier development and workforce training.

The breach is expected to prompt multinational companies to review cybersecurity standards and operational risks as they continue diversifying manufacturing away from China.

Despite the setback, analysts do not expect Apple to scale back its India expansion plans. Instead, they believe the company will likely tighten cybersecurity requirements for suppliers while continuing efforts to reduce its dependence on Chinese manufacturing.