US President Donald Trump described NBA superstar LeBron James as a racist while praising Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player in history.

Trump made the remarks during an event at the White House when asked by a journalist to compare the two basketball icons.

The US president said Jordan, whom he described as a friend and golf partner, was the greatest player of all time.

"Michael Jordan is my friend. I play golf with him. In my opinion, he's the greatest basketball player ever," Trump said.

Trump then turned his attention to LeBron James, calling the Los Angeles Lakers star "a racist."

The comments mark the latest chapter in the long-running feud between Trump and James.

LeBron has repeatedly criticised Trump over the years on issues including race, social justice and politics, while Trump has frequently responded with personal attacks against the four-time NBA champion.