Security forces have killed 16 terrorists during ongoing intelligence-based operations under Operation Al-Azm in Balochistan, while destroying multiple militant hideouts and recovering weapons and explosive material, security sources said on Sunday.

According to the sources, the operations were launched following a series of terrorist attacks in the province and are continuing in several areas, including Killi Kundi Umrani, Khad Kocha and Mastung.

The sources said militants belonging to the group referred to by the state as Fitna al-Hindustan suffered heavy losses during the operations.

Fitna al-Hindustan is the term used by the state for terrorists linked to the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and other militant groups operating in the province.

Security forces destroyed several militant hideouts and ambush positions during the operation and recovered a cache of weapons and explosives from the sites.

According to security sources, the operations were launched in the aftermath of recent terrorist attacks, including the assault on the Mangi Dam Police Station, which prompted the launch of Operation Shaban.

The security situation further deteriorated after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying judicial officers on the national highway in Mastung, killing a district and sessions judge and his security guard, while seriously injuring an additional sessions judge and another person.

The sources said intelligence-based operations would continue until terrorism is eliminated from Balochistan and peace and stability are fully restored.

On Friday, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Balochistan.

He said targeted operations against Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan would continue with full determination until terrorism and its facilitators are eliminated from the country.