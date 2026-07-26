Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has pledged to build the Murree-Muzaffarabad Motorway and connect Mirpur with Punjab, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if his party forms the next government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Speaking during his election campaign, Aleem Khan said previous governments had repeatedly promised to build an airport and motorways in Azad Kashmir but had failed to fulfil those commitments over the past six decades.

"Whenever I announced the Murree Expressway project, others also started talking about motorways," he said.

The federal minister appealed to young voters to support his party, saying it would generate employment opportunities, establish industries and promote tourism across the region.

He also promised the construction of five-star hotels and resorts in Azad Kashmir to help strengthen the local economy and create jobs for young people.





Aleem Khan said he wanted every child in Azad Kashmir to receive an education, with no student left out of school.

"Our goal is to achieve a 100% literacy rate in Azad Kashmir," he said, adding that quality healthcare facilities would also be provided so residents would no longer have to travel to other cities for treatment.

Highlighting his performance as communications minister, Aleem Khan said the National Highway Authority (NHA) had significantly improved its financial performance during his tenure.

"When I took charge of the Ministry of Communications two years ago, the NHA's revenue stood at 66 million. It has now increased to 130 million within two years," he said.

He maintained that improved infrastructure and investment in tourism, education and healthcare would help put Azad Kashmir on the path to long-term economic growth.