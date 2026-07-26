Iran says it has made progress in talks with Oman on managing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, as technical and political consultations between the two countries continue.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said deputy foreign ministers from Iran and Oman held discussions in Tehran on Friday and Saturday focused on the management of the strategic waterway.

According to Iran's Tasnim News Agency, the two sides exchanged views on common principles and operational mechanisms to ensure the safe movement of commercial shipping.

"The two sides exchanged views on common principles and operational mechanisms for managing safe shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz while respecting the sovereign rights of the two coastal states," Baghaei said.

He described the discussions as "useful" and said progress had been achieved during the negotiations.

Baghaei added that technical and political consultations between Tehran and Muscat remain ongoing.

Despite the talks, he said there had been no change in the traffic situation in the Strait of Hormuz.