Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has pledged to transform Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) into a prosperous and developed region if his party forms the next government.

In a statement on Sunday, Aleem Khan said that if entrusted with power in Azad Kashmir, he would personally take responsibility for the region's development, prosperity and beautification.

"I promise that no corrupt person will be allowed to hold any public office," he said, adding that his government would work to make Azad Kashmir a modern and developed region.





The federal minister noted that voters would elect a new government for the next five years and urged the people, particularly the youth, to make their decision carefully.

He appealed to young Kashmiris not to be misled and encouraged them to ensure that their parents were also not influenced by false promises.

Aleem Khan said the people of Azad Kashmir should vote with the region's future in mind, stressing that thoughtful decisions were essential for achieving lasting development and prosperity.