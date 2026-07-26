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JD Vance, Gen Caine cautioned Trump against deeper Iran warAleem Khan unveils infrastructure, education roadmap for AJKAleem Khan vows development, corruption-free govt in Azad KashmirIran says Oman talks make progress on Strait of HormuzIran says US failed in Strait of Hormuz, calls situation 'chaotic'Aleem Khan slams rivals for 'decades of neglect' in Azad Kashmir ahead of pollsOperation Al-Azm: Security forces eliminate 16 terrorists in BalochistanTrump calls LeBron James a racist, hails Michael Jordan as NBA's greatestCongo Ebola cases surpass 3,000 as death toll reaches 1,354Iran claims over 200 US troops killed in 15-day conflict

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Aleem Khan vows development, corruption-free govt in Azad Kashmir | SAMAA TV