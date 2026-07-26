Iran's military has claimed the United States failed to achieve its objectives in the Strait of Hormuz and weaken Tehran, describing Washington's position as "chaotic and undesirable."

Speaking to Iranian state television, army spokesperson General Abolfazl Shekarchi said the US had failed in its military campaign.

"The situation is chaotic and undesirable for America," Shekarchi said.

He claimed Washington was searching for a new strategy and suggested any potential US withdrawal from the conflict would depend on "the Zionists' permission," in an apparent reference to Israel.

Iran claims attacks on US bases





Separately, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Akraminia said Iran had taken action to defend what it described as its rights over the Strait of Hormuz after accusing the United States of violating commitments under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in June.

According to remarks carried by Iran's Tasnim News Agency, Akraminia said Iranian forces targeted key US military installations in the region.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran's army placed US bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain — considered among the most important American bases in the region — at the centre of its operations," he said.

Tensions remain high

The dispute over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz has intensified in recent weeks after the June MoU between Washington and Tehran effectively collapsed.

The United States carried out air strikes against Iran for 13 consecutive nights, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks against US military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, according to Iranian officials.

US media reports said President Donald Trump paused further strikes on Friday amid concerns over interceptor missile stockpiles and to create space for diplomatic efforts.

Washington has not publicly confirmed Iran's claims regarding the effectiveness of the retaliatory attacks.