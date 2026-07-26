The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have issued a list of 83 wanted terrorists and announced cash rewards for information leading to their arrest or intelligence that helps counter terrorism.

The total reward announced by the KP police is Rs285.8 million. The KP police said the identity of anyone providing information will be kept completely confidential. The reward for each wanted suspect ranges from Rs500,000 to Rs10 million.

According to the Central Police Office, the people who provide information leading to the arrest of the wanted terrorists, or supply effective intelligence about them, will receive a financial reward.

The wanted suspects are linked to Dera Ismail Khan, Kulachi, Darazinda, Daraban, Paroa and other areas.

The police urged the public to remain alert to the suspicious activities of terrorists and members of Fitna al-Khawarij, and to report any suspicious person or activity without delay.

Moreover, the police said public cooperation remains essential in the fight against terrorism.