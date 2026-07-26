The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said on Sunday that the development announcements during the election campaign are a breach of the law and the election code of conduct.

PPP AJK chapter president Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin has written to the chief election commissioner against the federal and provincial ministers. He said that the development announcements during the election campaign are against the law and the code of conduct.

In his letter, Yasin said that the federal and provincial ministers are using government resources for election campaigning.

Yasin asks electoral watchdog to take notice of alleged violations

He also said that the election activities carried out with official government protocol are against the election code of conduct. He called on the electoral watchdog to take immediate notice of the alleged violations.

According to the letter, all candidates and government office holders should be required to follow the election code of conduct. It also calls for steps to stop any influence on the election process through the use of government resources.