A total of 729 children were diagnosed with HIV across Sindh, including Karachi, during the first six months of 2026.

The sources divulged that the Sindh Health Department said that more than 90% of children with HIV reported across Pakistan belong to Sindh.

The affected children include 447 boys and 282 girls. The highest monthly total was recorded in June, when HIV was confirmed in 171 children. The figures for the previous months were 125 in January, 117 in February, 87 in March, 121 in April and 108 in May.

Moreover, the health experts have termed the situation as alarming. They said that mother-to-child transmission alone could not account for all the cases. They added that unsafe injections and poor infection control measures were also among the main causes.

Experts urge monitoring of unregistered clinics

The experts recommended stricter monitoring of private and unregistered clinics and wider HIV screening for children in hospitals across Sindh.

The Sindh Health Department has contacted the AIDS Control Programme several times. The relevant authority did not provide its position or release official statistics.