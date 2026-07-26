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Tarar says India behind anti-Pakistan digital propaganda on AJKMonsoon death toll in Pakistan rises to 107: NDMAKP police announce rewards of Rs285.8m for 83 wanted terroristsBurnham says he'll challenge Trump if Britain's interests demand it729 children diagnosed with HIV in Sindh in 202632 killed in rain-related incidents in KP since July 19PPP asks AJK's electoral watchdog to act over alleged code violationsJD Vance, Gen Caine cautioned Trump against deeper Iran warAleem Khan unveils infrastructure, education roadmap for AJKAleem Khan vows development, corruption-free govt in Azad Kashmir

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729 children diagnosed with HIV in Sindh in 2026 | SAMAA TV