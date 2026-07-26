The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has reported on Sunday that at least 32 people have been killed in the rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since July 19.

The PDMA said that the dead include 16 children, 13 men and three women. Meanwhile, 35 people were injured in separate incidents linked to the ongoing rains.

72 houses damaged in 25 districts: PDMA

The PDMA said that the heavy rain and flash floods have damaged 72 houses in 25 districts. Of these, 55 houses suffered partial damage, while 17 were completely destroyed.

Moreover, the PDMA has said that 46 livestock animals were killed in the rain-related and other natural incidents.

Peshawar, Nowshera among other districts affected amid inclement weather

The affected districts include Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Mardan, Bajaur, Shangla, Chitral, Dir and Mansehra, among a total of 25 districts.