The Iran’s oil minister has said that the country sold oil worth a total of $18 billion during the war with the United States and the following ceasefire period.

Iran's oil revenue exceeds 60pc forecast

Iran earned $11.5 billion from oil sales during the war period, while it earned $6.5 billion from oil sales during the ceasefire period. The total amount represents more than 60 per cent of the projected oil revenue for Iran’s current fiscal year.

The war between Iran and the United States began on 28 February after attacks by the United States and Israel triggered the conflict.

A ceasefire was reached in April, bringing an end to most fighting in the Iran-US conflict.