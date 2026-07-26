Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a key role as India defeated Zimbabwe by 35 runs in the third and final T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

India completed a 3-0 series victory after posting 192-5 in 20 overs after choosing to bat first in the final match. Zimbabwe managed 157-7 in their 20 overs, with Ryan Burl top-scoring for the hosts with 54 runs.

Mayank Yadav led India’s bowling attack with three wickets for 29 runs in his four overs. Yash Thakur claimed two wickets, while Ashok Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi took one wicket each.

The series marked India’s first T20I series win under new captain Shreyas Iyer, who had faced a difficult period as captain after remaining without a victory in Ireland and England.