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Iran ready to continue talks; sends message to PakistanAJK announces holiday in Mirpur division for first phase of electionsSooryavanshi stars as India complete T20I whitewash against ZimbabweFlour prices witness hike after petrol, diesel go upAbdullah Shafique replaces Abdullah Fazal in Pakistan Test squadIran sells $18 billion worth of oil during war, ceasefire periodTarar says India behind anti-Pakistan digital propaganda on AJKMonsoon death toll in Pakistan rises to 107: NDMAKP police announce rewards of Rs285.8m for 83 wanted terroristsBurnham says he'll challenge Trump if Britain's interests demand it

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Sooryavanshi stars as India complete T20I whitewash against Zimbabwe | SAMAA TV