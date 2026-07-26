The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has announced a public holiday in the Mirpur division on July 27 (Monday) for the first phase of the Legislative Assembly elections.

The decision was made on the request of the electoral watchdog. The holiday will apply only to the districts of Mirpur division, where polling for the first phase of the elections will take place.

The three districts of Mirpur division – Mirpur, Bhimber and Kotli – have completed preparations for elections in 13 constituencies. Moreover, the voters will cast their ballots in these constituencies during the polling process.

The electoral watchdog has arranged strict security measures to ensure peaceful elections. Election materials, ballot papers and other required documents have been delivered to the relevant polling stations.