The price of a 20 kg flour bag in Peshawar has increased by Rs100, reaching Rs3,000.

The increase came after higher goods transport fares following a rise in diesel prices. The higher transport costs directly affected food items, leading to an increase in flour prices.

The price of a 20 kg flour bag has risen from Rs2,900 to Rs3,000, while the per kilogram price has increased from Rs145 to Rs150.

Meanwhile, the flour dealers said they were already facing difficulties due to rising wheat prices in the country. They said the increase in transport fares has made business conditions more difficult.

The nanbais have also urged the government to review flour weight and price regulations due to the continued rise in flour rates.





