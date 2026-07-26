Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique has replaced Abdullah Fazal in the Pakistan Test squad due to injury for the ongoing red-ball series against the West Indies in the Caribbean.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), left-handed batter Saud Shakeel has also been added to the Test squad as an additional replacement for the batting department.

The Pakistan team are currently touring the Caribbean for a two-Test series against the West Indies under captain Babar Azam, who returned to the role after Shan Masood’s poor run as captain.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan will travel to England after completing the Caribbean tour, where the team will play a three-Test series against the hosts from August 19 to September 13.

The five Test matches against the West Indies and England are part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.