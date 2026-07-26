Iran has informed Pakistan that it is ready to continue negotiations with the United States.

According to a report by Al Arabiya, the report said that the United States and Iran have submitted responses on the proposal by Pakistan and Qatar to resume talks. Iran told Pakistani officials that it had not withdrawn from negotiations but had only suspended them.

Iran sent the message under the Islamabad understanding, saying the talks could restart from the point where they stopped. The next round of discussions may take place in Geneva, Doha or Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Iranian military spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said that the United States had stopped its attacks during the past two nights, and Iran had also halted its retaliatory actions.

The spokesperson said the United States was facing fatigue in strategic decision-making and had no clear policy, adding that this was reflected in presidential decisions and the performance of CENTCOM.

The statement came as US media reported that President Donald Trump had postponed plans for wider attacks against Iran for the time being. The reports said a notable decline in defensive missile supplies was among the reasons behind the decision.





