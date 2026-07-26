—°C
LIVE
SAMAA TV
اردو
SAMAA TV
Headlines
Dar reaffirms Pakistan's support for UN, multilateralismOil tanker attacked in Red Sea; vessel hits sea mine in HormuzMQM-P calls for 28th Constitutional AmendmentWest Indies bundle out for 311 in first innings against PakistanIran vows to give befitting response to Ukrainian attackKashmir’s rights won't be compromised: BilawalIran ready to continue talks; sends message to PakistanAJK announces holiday in Mirpur division for first phase of electionsSooryavanshi stars as India complete T20I whitewash against ZimbabweFlour prices witness hike after petrol, diesel go up

Suggestion

SAMAA TV

Loading...

Copyright © 2026 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.

MQM-P calls for 28th Constitutional Amendment | SAMAA TV