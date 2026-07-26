An oil tanker travelling through the Strait of Hormuz hit a sea mine.

According to reports, the Iranian media claimed the tanker was destroyed after it tried to move away from Iran’s designated route and struck the explosive device.

Separately, a British maritime agency reported that an oil tanker was attacked by a projectile in the southern part of the Red Sea. Initial reports said the ship and all crew members were safe.

The Iranian military said six ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz had been warned within 24 hours. It said the vessels were travelling away from Iran’s designated route and that maritime traffic must follow the arrangements announced by Iran.