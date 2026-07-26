Iran has warned that it will respond to an attack on one of its commercial vessels in the Caspian Sea.

According to the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the attack on the Iranian commercial vessel. One member of the crew was killed in the incident. The spokesperson said Iran would give an appropriate response to the attack.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Deputy Speaker Ali Nikzad said Ukraine's alleged irresponsible action would not go unanswered.

He said Iran would continue to exercise its legal right to defend its territorial sovereignty. He added that any attack on Iranian territory, regardless of where it was launched, would be regarded as a legitimate military target.

A day earlier, President Zelensky claimed that Ukrainian forces had targeted a Russian warship and had also struck an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea. Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Iranian vessel had been targeted.