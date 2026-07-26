Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Sunday that the people of Kashmir and Kashmore would not allow anyone to 'exploit' their right to sovereignty or ownership for political gain.

Responding to remarks by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif, Bhutto-Zardari said the people wanted to decide their own future without handing that authority to another city or province. He said the public was not prepared to compromise or give up its rights.

Taking a swipe at the PML-N, Bhutto-Zardari has said that the party had been rejected by voters in the previous elections in Kashmir and Kashmore.

He added that, as in the past, voters in Mirpur would reject the PML-N in the same way as the people of Mirpur Khas, saying they would once again back the PPP's arrow symbol against the PML-N's lion symbol.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif criticised Bilawal during a public rally in Mirpur on Friday, telling him not to confuse Kashmir with Kashmore or Mirpur with Mirpur Khas.

Addressing supporters in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the former prime minister said Kashmir held a special place in his heart and criticised successive governments for neglecting the region after his removal from office.