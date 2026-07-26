West Indies were bowled out for 311 runs in 98.5 overs in their first innings against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad on Sunday.

Shai Hope top-scored for West Indies with a patient 92 runs from 182 balls, while Kavem Hodge made 84 runs from 183 balls. The pair provided stability after early wickets fell.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Ali was the leading wicket-taker with four wickets, while Mohammad Abbas claimed three wickets. Khurram Shahzad took two wickets and Aamer Jamal took one.

West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals, but Hope and Hodge guided the innings through difficult conditions. Rain interruptions affected the opening day, with West Indies reaching 194 for three at the close of play on day one.

Pakistan won important breakthroughs on the second day, but West Indies passed the 300-run mark before being dismissed. Roston Chase, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales also contributed to the total.

West Indies captain Roston Chase won the toss and chose to bat first. The match is part of the Pakistan tour of West Indies and the ICC World Test Championship.

Pakistan played with Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Abbas.