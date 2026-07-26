Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support for the United Nations and effective multilateralism.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi contacted Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar by telephone. Both leaders discussed the latest regional situation and stressed the importance of continued diplomacy, dialogue and constructive engagement to promote regional and international peace and stability.

Grossi expressed hope that the parties would continue talks and engagement following the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding to achieve peaceful and lasting results.

The IAEA director general also informed Ishaq Dar about his candidacy for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations. Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the UN and an effective multilateral system.





