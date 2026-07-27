Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has strongly rejected what he described as the baseless and irresponsible statements made by India's defence minister, saying political rhetoric and coercive narratives cannot alter the internationally recognised status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to the Indian minister's remarks, Khawaja Asif said Pakistan remains committed to peace and dialogue but will never compromise on its sovereignty, territorial integrity or national security.

Asif said Pakistan categorically rejects the Indian defence minister's remarks, describing them as an attempt to distort internationally recognised legal realities through political rhetoric and coercive posturing.

He said India's continued efforts to reshape controversial issues through political narratives cannot change the facts or the legal status of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

According to the defence minister, such statements neither alter the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) nor contribute to regional peace, stability or meaningful dialogue.

Kashmir dispute must be resolved under UN resolutions

Reiterating Pakistan's longstanding position, Khawaja Asif said Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognised disputed territory.

He stressed that the final settlement of the dispute must be determined in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the freely expressed will of the Kashmiri people.

Also Read: Pakistan condemns Indian minister's remarks on Kashmir

The defence minister added that any attempt to rewrite internationally recognised legal realities cannot override international law or the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

India accused of threatening regional peace

Khawaja Asif said the Indian government's statements are harmful to regional peace, stability and meaningful negotiations.

He described India's repeated allegations against Pakistan as lacking credibility, alleging that New Delhi is attempting to divert attention from its own record.

The defence minister further claimed that India is the biggest sponsor of terrorism and a source of instability in South Asia, accusing it of pursuing aggressively revisionist policies that are holding the region hostage.

Pakistan warns against irresponsible rhetoric

Expressing concern over the Indian defence minister's remarks, Khawaja Asif said such rhetoric risks lowering the threshold for interstate conflict in South Asia.

He warned that India's allegations against Pakistan pose a threat to regional stability and urged New Delhi to avoid statements that could further escalate tensions.

The minister said Pakistan remains committed to peace and negotiations, emphasizing that dialogue remains the preferred path for resolving disputes.

However, he made it clear that Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security is unwavering, adding that the country's resolve should never be tested.

Diverting attention from domestic unrest

Asif also alleged that the Indian defence minister's comments were intended to divert attention from India's internal political challenges.

He claimed the remarks were an attempt to shift focus away from growing unrest, public discontent and what he described as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's autocratic and divisive style of governance.