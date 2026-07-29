Pakistani actor and filmmaker Shamoon Abbasi has issued a warning to an unnamed actor, demanding an apology to veteran actor and writer Syed Mohammad Ahmed over alleged disrespectful behaviour on a drama set.

Shamoon said he knows the identity of the actor who allegedly humiliated Mohammad Ahmed and warned that he would publicly reveal the person’s name if an apology was not made.

The statement came after Mohammad Ahmed recently spoke about challenges facing Pakistan’s television industry, including the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in drama writing.

Speaking on Sheeba Khan’s Dareecha podcast, Ahmed claimed that some writers are using AI tools to create complete 26-episode drama serials, raising concerns about originality and cultural authenticity.





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The veteran actor and writer said AI-generated scripts often fail to capture Pakistan’s language, traditions and everyday social interactions.

“It takes me around 10 to 11 months to write a quality drama. It is not humanly possible to write several dramas at the same time,” Ahmed said while discussing the writing process.

Mohammad Ahmed criticises changes to original scripts





Ahmed also criticised producers for making major changes to original scripts in an attempt to boost ratings and create viral content.

Recalling one of his own projects, he said he had completed 17 episodes before being asked to remove everything after the 11th episode.

He said writers often lose creative control once their work moves into production, with producers sometimes altering scripts without understanding the writer’s original vision.

Concerns over AI-generated drama content





Ahmed said some AI-assisted scripts contain unnatural dialogue because they lack an understanding of Pakistani culture, language and social behaviour.

While acknowledging the importance of technology, he said AI still struggles to replicate the emotional depth and local flavour required for authentic storytelling.