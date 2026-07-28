Apple is reportedly preparing the most significant redesign of its high-end laptop lineup in years, with the upcoming MacBook Ultra expected to feature a thinner chassis, OLED display and a new Dynamic Island-inspired camera cutout.

According to reports, the premium laptop will represent the biggest external redesign of Apple's professional notebook range since the 2021 MacBook Pro overhaul.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has described the upcoming device as a "true overhaul," combining a slimmer body with OLED display technology as Apple continues its push to make its premium products thinner and lighter.

OLED display to replace mini-LED





The MacBook Ultra is expected to switch from mini-LED to a hybrid OLED display, improving contrast, colour accuracy and power efficiency while allowing Apple to reduce the thickness of the display lid.

The display is also expected to grow slightly larger, with reports suggesting 14.3-inch and 16.3-inch panels instead of the current 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch screens.



The larger displays could be achieved by reducing the bezels surrounding the screen without significantly increasing the laptop's footprint.

Dynamic Island-style camera cutout





One of the most noticeable changes is expected to be the removal of the display notch introduced in 2021.

Instead, Apple is reportedly planning a pill-shaped hole-punch camera cutout similar to the Dynamic Island found on recent iPhone models.

The redesign would create a cleaner menu bar while allowing Apple to integrate interactive software features around the camera area.

Recent changes in macOS 27's Spotlight interface are also seen as evidence that Apple is preparing software for the new display layout.

Thinner, lighter design





Every 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro released since 2021 has maintained the same 15.5mm (0.61-inch) thickness.

The upcoming MacBook Ultra is expected to become noticeably thinner and lighter, although Apple has not revealed official dimensions.

The OLED display is believed to play a key role in reducing the overall thickness by eliminating one layer found in current mini-LED panels.

Improved hinge





Apple is also expected to introduce a reinforced display hinge designed to reduce screen wobble during use.

While it remains unclear whether the display will open further than current MacBook models, reports suggest the new hinge will provide greater stability.

Popular features expected to remain





Despite the redesign, Apple is expected to retain several ports reintroduced in 2021 following customer demand, including:

MagSafe charging

HDMI port

SD card slot

The keyboard, trackpad and traditional clamshell design are also expected to remain unchanged.

The redesigned MacBook Ultra is likely to serve as the foundation for Apple's future professional laptops, with reports suggesting the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro due in 2027 will adopt a similar design language.