The federal government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs1 per litre while increasing the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.37 per litre, with the revised rates taking effect from July 28.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), based on recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), the price of motor spirit (petrol) has been reduced from Rs335.18 to Rs334.18 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel has been increased from Rs383.46 to Rs386.83 per litre.

The revised prices will come into effect from July 28, 2026.

The latest adjustment comes just two days after the government decided to keep petroleum prices unchanged for July 26 and July 27, following three consecutive upward revisions under the daily pricing mechanism.

On Friday, the government had raised the price of petrol by Rs3.66 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs4.80 per litre, fixing their rates at Rs335.18 and Rs383.46 per litre, respectively.

The Petroleum Division had earlier said the temporary decision to maintain prices for two days was made under the revised petroleum pricing mechanism.

Latest fuel prices (effective July 28)



