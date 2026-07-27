The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has formally notified the implementation of new pay scales for provincial government employees, paving the way for revised basic salaries from July 1, 2026.

The notification, issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department, confirms that Basic Pay Scales (BPS) 2026 will replace Basic Pay Scales 2022, while maintaining the existing schedule for annual increments.

According to the official notification, the Basic Pay Scales 2026 will be implemented from July 1, 2026, replacing the previous Basic Pay Scales 2022.

The provincial cabinet approved the revised salary structure during a special budget meeting, clearing the way for the Finance Department to issue the formal notification.

As a result, all eligible Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government employees will receive their revised basic salaries effective from July 1, 2026.

Annual increment schedule

While the salary structure has been revised, the government has decided to retain the existing annual increment schedule.

The notification states that government employees will continue to receive their annual increment on December 1 each year, despite the introduction of the new pay scales.

The Finance Department has also merged the Ad hoc Relief Allowance 2022 and Ad hoc Relief Allowance 2025 into the newly introduced Basic Pay Scales 2026.

This integration is intended to streamline the salary structure by incorporating previous relief allowances into employees' revised basic pay.

7% ad hoc relief allowance for 2026

In addition to the revised pay scales, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a 7% Ad hoc Relief Allowance for 2026.

The new allowance will also take effect from July 1, 2026, alongside the implementation of the revised salary structure.

The notification confirms that contract employees and contingent paid staff will also be entitled to the 7% Ad hoc Relief Allowance.

Officials said the revised salary structure, including the new allowance, will apply across eligible categories of provincial government employees from July 1, 2026.

Revised salary structure officially implemented

With the issuance of the Finance Department's notification, the implementation of the Basic Pay Scales 2026 has now become official.

The revised pay structure, merged allowances, and new relief package are all set to be implemented from July 1, 2026, following the provincial cabinet's approval.